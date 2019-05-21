Twins' Stephen Gonsalves: Set to return from IL
Gonsalves (elbow) is scheduled to come off the 7-day IL and start Tuesday for Triple-A Rochester.
Gonsalves has been out since the start of the season with a left elbow flexor/pronator strain. Gonsalves showed a potential significant improvement in spring training when he reached 93 mph with his fastball during one outing after averaging just 89.8 mph last season. However, he'll likely need several weeks to get back to full speed.
