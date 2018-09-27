Twins' Stephen Gonsalves: Slated for primary pitching duties Thursday
Gonsalves is expected to serve as the Twins' primary pitcher in Thursday's game against the Tigers, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Gabriel Moya will serve as the Twins' opening pitcher, likely working no more than two innings before giving way to Gonsalves, who will be making what's expected to be his final appearance of 2018. After serving up 19 runs (16 earned) in 12.1 innings while being deployed as a traditional starter in his first four big-league appearances, Gonsalves seems to have found his footing as a primary pitcher out of the bullpen. In his two relief outings, Gonsalves has given up just one unearned run on one hit and five walks over nine innings while striking out eight.
