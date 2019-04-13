Gonsalves, who is on the 7-day DL with a sore forearm, remains sidelined at Triple-A Rochester as the Twins are being cautious about his return, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

It doesn't look like Gonsalves is close to returning and it sounds like this issue could be significant. However, there are not too many details as his injury was previously described as a left elbow flexor/pronator strain.