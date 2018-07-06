Twins' Stephen Gonsalves: Thriving at Triple-A
Gonsalves has posted a 0.42 ERA and 19:14 K:BB across 21.2 innings over his last four starts with Triple-A Rochester.
Aaron Slegers received the call to the big leagues Thursday when the Twins required a new fifth starter, and Gonsalves might be next in line to join Minnesota the next time an opening in the rotation pops up. Though he maintains a solid 3.86 ERA at Rochester for the season, Gonsalves' 6.0 BB/9 and lack of any true plus offerings cast some doubt on his ability to find success once he moves up to the majors.
