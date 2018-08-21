Gonsalves, who gave up four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three in 1.1 innings Monday against the White Sox, will get at least one more turn in the rotation, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The game was delayed due to rain, and Gonsalves warmed up before the delay, so his routine for his big-league debut was a little off. That said, as a 24-year-old righty without high-end stuff and with significant command/control issues in the minors this year (65 walks in 120.2 innings), Gonsalves will make for a very risky option, even when his pregame routine goes off without a hitch. His next start figures to come Saturday against the A's.