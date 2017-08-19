Gonsalves is still slated to start Sunday for Triple-A Rochester, so it seems the Twins will not turn to him to start one half of Monday's doubleheader, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

He would have been able to start Monday on an extra day of rest, and the Twins need to add him to the 40-man roster this offseason to protect him from the Rule 5 draft, so it would have made some sense. But instead it looks like journeyman Tim Melville will get the call as the 26th man before the Twins move back to a five-man rotation. Gonsalves could still conceivably contribute in the big leagues later this season.