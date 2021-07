The Twins have selected Hajjar with the 61st overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

A 6-foot-5, 215-pound lefty from the University of Michigan, Hajjar throws a low-90s fastball and a curveball, slider and changeup, each of which is graded close to average. As a Wolverine in 2021, he started 14 games and posted a 3.09 ERA in 81.2 innings with a 12.1 K/9 over 14 starts. The 20-year-old lost a bit of velocity this past year, as he sat mid-90s in the summer of 2020.