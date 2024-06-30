Okert allowed one hit and one walk while striking out one over a scoreless inning in Saturday's 5-1 victory over the Mariners.

Okert started the season somewhat slow with a 3.97 ERA and six walks in 11.1 innings in his first 13 outings. He's since posted a 2.57 ERA with just four walks in 14 innings since May 11. While his 8.5 K/9 is down from 11.2 K/9 last season, he's still been productive with a low 2.6 BB/9 and 1.11 HR/9. He's become a steady setup man for the Twins, but isn't used in many high-leverage situations to earn holds or saves.