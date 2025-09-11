Bradley came away with a no-decision in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Angels, giving up three runs on four hits and two walks over 6.1 innings. He struck out five.

All three runs off the right-hander came in the third inning, highlighted by a two-run blast from Zach Neto, and Bradley showed flashes of dominance by racking up 18 swinging strikes among his 98 pitches (57 total strikes). The quality start was his first in four outings for the Twins, but over 21.1 innings for his new team he has a shaky 6.33 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 19:7 K:BB. Bradley will look to build on this performance in his next start, which lines up to come at home next week against the Yankees.