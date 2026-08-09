Twins' Taj Bradley: Fans seven in no-decision

Bradley took a no-decision against the Brewers on Saturday, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out seven.

Bradley had some strong swing-and-miss stuff going, inducing 13 whiffs on top of his seven punchouts, but it wasn't enough to help him log what would've been his fourth straight quality start. The right-hander continues to be a reliable starter for the Twins, working at least five innings in 11 consecutive outings. Bradley will take a career-best 3.76 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 148:55 K:BB over 131.2 innings into his next scheduled appearance against Philadelphia.