Twins' Taj Bradley: Hit hard in Detroit

Bradley (5-3) took the loss Tuesday, coughing up five runs on seven hits -- including three home runs -- and three walks over 4.1 innings as the Twins fell 10-4 to the Tigers. He struck out three.

The ball was flying out of Comerica Park as the two teams combined for eight homers, and Bradley took his share of the damage as he served up long balls to Dillon Dingler in the first inning, Riley Greene in the second and Kerry Carpenter in the fifth. It's the first time since April 24 that the right-hander has been taken deep multiple times in a game, but Bradley's been struggling since returning from a pectoral strain in late May, posting a 7.00 ERA, 1.89 WHIP and 21:12 K:BB over his last four starts and 18 innings. He'll try to regain his early-season form in his next trip to the mound, which is scheduled to come at home this weekend against the Cardinals.