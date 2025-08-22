Bradley could join the Twins' rotation as soon as this weekend versus the White Sox, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

The Twins have yet to name starters for Saturday or Sunday, and it's possible those slots will be filled by Bradley and/or Mick Abel. Acquired from the Rays earlier this month in exchange for Griffin Jax, Bradley has posted a 7.53 ERA but an 18:2 K:BB over his first 14.1 frames with Triple-A St. Paul. He's tentatively penciled in to start Sunday for St. Paul but could make his Twins debut that day instead.