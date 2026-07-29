Twins' Taj Bradley: Punches out 10 in no-decision

Bradley did not factor into the decision Tuesday, striking out 10 and giving up two runs on three hits and three walks across six innings during a 3-2 victory over the Royals.

The right-hander was one out away from taking the loss, but Royce Lewis instead walked off Kansas City with a two-run triple in the ninth inning. Bradley surrendered five runs against the Cubs during his first start coming out of the All-Star break, but he's been dominant in his past two outings with just three runs allowed on six hits with a 15:6 K:BB over 13 frames. Through 21 starts this year, the 25-year-old has already recorded a career-high nine wins with a 3.65 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 139:49 K:BB in 120.2 innings.