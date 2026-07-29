Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Twins' Taj Bradley: Punches out 10 in no-decision

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Bradley did not factor into the decision Tuesday, striking out 10 and giving up two runs on three hits and three walks across six innings during a 3-2 victory over the Royals.

The right-hander was one out away from taking the loss, but Royce Lewis instead walked off Kansas City with a two-run triple in the ninth inning. Bradley surrendered five runs against the Cubs during his first start coming out of the All-Star break, but he's been dominant in his past two outings with just three runs allowed on six hits with a 15:6 K:BB over 13 frames. Through 21 starts this year, the 25-year-old has already recorded a career-high nine wins with a 3.65 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 139:49 K:BB in 120.2 innings.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!