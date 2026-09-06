Bradley (11-6) notched the win against the White Sox on Saturday, allowing four runs on four hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out six.

Bradley continued to deliver in the strikeout department in a shaky outing, tallying at least six punchouts for a fourth consecutive start. The right-hander has pitched at least five frames in 15 of his last 16 outings, but he's walked multiple batters in all but one of his last 11. He'll carry a career-best 3.95 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 184:68 K:BB over 159.1 innings into his next scheduled appearance against Cleveland.