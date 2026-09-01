Bradley (10-6) notched the win against the Tigers on Monday, allowing one run on four hits and three walks in seven innings. He struck out nine.

Hao-Yu Lee left the lone blemish in Bradley's line with a sixth-inning solo shot in an otherwise dominant performance by the hurler. Control remains a bit of an issue for the right-hander, who has walked multiple hitters in nine of his last 10 starts, but he's tallied at least seven punchouts in three straight outings. He's scheduled to close a two-start week against the White Sox this weekend in Chicago, where he'll take a 3.85 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 178:66 K:BB over 154.1 innings.