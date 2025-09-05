Bradley allowed four runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out seven over five innings in a no-decision versus the White Sox on Thursday.

Bradley had a strong showing against the Padres in his last outing, but the White Sox still give him trouble. His last start with the Rays also came against the Southsiders, as did his Twins debut. In those three games, he's given up 15 runs across 11.2 innings. He's had some struggles against non-playoff teams, particularly the Orioles and Marlins in addition to the White Sox, while finding success against stronger teams, but overall, Bradley's 4.92 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 109:49 K:BB over 126.1 innings offer tepid confidence at the best of times. It's possible he'll lose his starting role with Pablo Lopez (shoulder) returning Friday -- the last spot in the rotation is likely to come down to Bradley or Simeon Woods Richardson.