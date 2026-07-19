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Twins' Taj Bradley: Tough day at Wrigley

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Bradley (9-4) took the loss Saturday, surrendering five runs on seven hits and three walks over five innings as the Twins fell 6-2 to the Cubs. He struck out six.

A Michael Busch solo shot in the first inning set the tone, as Bradley wound up allowing runs in each of the first three frames to put Minnesota in a hole it couldn't escape. The right-hander saw a three-start win streak snapped as he got tagged with his first loss since June 9, and it was the first time since June 14 that he's given up more than two runs. Bradley will take a 3.85 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 124:43 K:BB over 107.2 innings into his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road next week in Cleveland.

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