The Twins have selected Schobel with the 68th overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

A shortstop from Virginia Tech, Schobel doesn't have any plus tools, but he might be able to make it as a utility player or maybe even a low-end everyday player. He is listed at 5-foot-10, 170 pounds and is an average runner with a hit-over-power offensive profile.