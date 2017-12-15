Featherston agreed to a minor-league contract with the Twins on Friday, Mike Berardino of The Pioneer Press reports.

Featherston has played in 137 major-league games during the course of his professional career, and although most of those appearances came in 2015, he will be able to provide added infield depth for Minnesota heading into this upcoming season. During the 2017 campaign, the second baseman spent most of his time in the Triple-A level -- which is where he will likely begin next year -- and hit just .179/.277/.359 during 39 at-bats in the big leagues for the Rays.