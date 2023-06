The Twins acquired Floyd from the Brewers on Wednesday as the player to be named later in the April 30 trade that sent right-hander Trevor Megill to Milwaukee, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Floyd, 25, holds a 3.04 ERA and 32:7 K:BB over 23.2 innings with High-A Wisconsin this season. He'll provide relief depth in the Twins' farm system.