Twins' Taylor Motter: Returns from DL, optioned to Triple-A
Motter (concussion) was activated off the 7-day concussion disabled list Friday and optioned to Triple-A Rochester, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Motter spent the minimum seven days on the concussion DL but the Twins will opt to keep Willians Astudillo on the 25-man roster as a utility-man for the time being. The 28-year-old has struggled at the plate in the majors and the minors this season, batting below the Mendoza line at both levels.
