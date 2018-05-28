Motter was claimed off waivers by the Twins on Monday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Motter has quickly found a new home after being designated for assignment by the Mariners on Sunday. He compiled a lackluster .197/.279/.367 slash line across 165 plate appearances with Triple-A Tacoma this season, but his ability to play multiple positions likely intrigued Minnesota. The utility man will report to Triple-A Rochester, where he'll serve as organizational depth.