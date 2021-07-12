Rogers yielded four runs on three hits and a walk in Sunday's win over Detroit. He struck out three batters and was charged with his third blown save.

Rogers had a three-run cushion in the ninth inning but served up a grand slam to Jake Rogers. He would've taken the loss if not for the Twins tying the game and eventually winning in the 10th. The 30-year-old southpaw was charged with his first blown save since early May and his third in 11 chances this season. He's now sporting a 3.35 ERA and a 54:8 K:BB after Sunday's ugly outing.