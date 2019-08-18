Rogers allowed two hits and struck out two batters in a scoreless frame, earning the save over Texas on Sunday.

Rogers got the save chance while Sergio Romo worked the eighth inning Sunday after the two reversed roles on Friday. It looks like the Twins are going to be using more of a closer-by-committee strategy until one of the two pulls away with the job. Rogers is now 19-of-25 in save chances with a 2.59 ERA.