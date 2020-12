Rogers agreed to a one-year, $6 million deal with the Twins on Wednesday, avoiding arbitration, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

The Twins missed the deadline to announce the move, but apparently the two sides did agree to terms. As things stand, Rogers would enter the year as the Twins' closer, with Tyler Duffey set to serve as setup man. However, the contending Twins will likely bring in some reinforcements in free agency that could shake up the pecking order.