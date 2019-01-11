Rogers agreed to a one-year, $1.525 million deal with the Twins, avoiding arbitration, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

Coming off a season in which he logged a 2.63 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and the first two MLB saves of his career, Rogers certainly deserved to finally crack the seven-figure threshold. The Twins have one of the more hazy ninth-inning situations at this time, with Trevor May, Blake Parker and Rogers all entering camp with a semi-realistic shot of getting saves at the outset of the season.

