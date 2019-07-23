Rogers allowed two hits and struck out one batter in a scoreless ninth inning, earning the save over the Yankees on Monday.

Rogers allowed a pair of one-out singles and but managed to strike out Gary Sanchez and force an Aaron Hicks groundout to end the Yankees' first-and-third threat. Over his last three outings, the 28-year-old has given up seven hits and two runs over four innings but converted two of those three save chances. Still, he owns a 1.93 ERA and 58:7 K:BB, giving him a strong grip on the Twins' closing job unless the team acquires a big-name bullpen arm before the trade deadline.