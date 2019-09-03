Rogers picked up the save after striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning Monday against the Tigers.

Rogers was called on in the bottom of the ninth with a one-run lead, and he needed just 11 pitches (nine strikes) to retire the side in order. The 28-year-old has now registered four saves in his last four outings, and he owns a 2.43 ERA and 1.03 WHIP with 77 punchouts over 59.1 innings this season