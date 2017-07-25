Rogers (5-2) took the loss after allowing three runs on three hits while striking out three in an inning of work Monday against the Dodgers.

Rogers' three strikeouts are little consolation for an outing that raised his ERA from 2.15 to 2.79. He was tasked with delivering a 4-3 eighth-inning lead intact to closer Brandon Kintzler, but failed to do so due to a three-run homer off the bat of Cody Bellinger. Rogers seems unlikely to move up to a ninth-inning role anytime soon given Kintzler's 27-for-30 conversion rate in save opportunities.