Twins' Taylor Rogers: Blows ninth-inning lead
Rogers was given a chance to record the first save of his career, but gave up two runs on a home run in the ninth inning of Saturday's loss to Oakland. Brandon Kintzler was unavailable after throwing 99 pitches in the prior seven days, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Rogers has struggled the past week by giving up home runs in key spots that led to two blown leads. He's given up seven earned runs in his last 2.1 innings with three walks and two home runs allowed.
