Twins' Taylor Rogers: Blows save against Royals
Rogers was hit with his third blown save of the season Saturday against the Royals after he allowed one run on two hits in one inning. He struck out out one and walked one.
Rogers wasn't being used in a typical save situation, as he came in with two men on and none out in the eighth inning. He got the first two batters out but allowed the next three to reach base, driving in both of his inherited runners as well as one more. The Twins would eventually take the lead in the 10th inning, with Blake Parker recording the save.
