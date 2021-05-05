Rogers was credited with a blown save Tuesday against the Rangers. He allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits while striking out one across 1.1 innings.

Rogers entered the game with four outs left to close the game out but failed to accomplish that goal, as he struck out Joey Gallo to end the eighth but later surrendered two runs in the top of the ninth. This was Rogers' second blown save of the season and he's now gone 2-for-4 in save chances while also allowing two earned runs in each of his past two appearances.