Rogers (1-1) recorded only one out but surrendered three hits and two earned runs to blow the save and take the loss Thursday against the Pirates.

Rogers was called upon to protect a 5-4 lead in the ninth inning, but struggled immediately. He allowed a single and double to the first two batters he faced. After striking out the third hitter of the inning, he allowed another base knock to surrender two runs to lose the game. This was Rogers' first stumble of the season, and he has still allowed opposing batters to go only 4-for-17 against him. He should remain in line for plenty of saves.