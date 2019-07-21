Rogers (2-2) allowed two earned runs on three hits and a hit batsman while striking out one across an inning to blow the save and take the loss Saturday against the Athletics.

Rogers got the first two outs of the inning without incident, but hit Mark Canha with a pitch and then surrendered three consecutive hits to allow the Athletics to take the lead. It was Rogers' first blown save in nearly a month, and the first earned run he's allowed in eight appearances. He now has a 1.97 ERA and 0.99 WHIP across 45.2 innings with 14 saves for the season.