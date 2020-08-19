Rogers couldn't lock down the save opportunity against Milwaukee on Tuesday, pitching one inning and allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk while striking out two.

Rogers came on in relief of Kenta Maeda, who was in line for a win after not allowing a hit until the ninth inning. Unfortunately, Rogers was unable to preserve a three-run lead, yielding a pair of hits and a walk to allow the Brewers to tie the score. The blown save was the second of the campaign for the southpaw, who now sports a 4.82 ERA and 1.39 WHIP on the season.