Rogers gave up two hits and struck out two in a scoreless eighth inning Friday to record his 10th save of the season in Friday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

Sergio Romo worked the ninth and picked up his third save as a Twin, and all of a sudden it looks like manager Rocco Baldelli might be deploying a two-man, matchup-based committee at closer, as Texas sent three right-handed batters to the plate to begin the final frame. Rogers does have a 4.80 ERA through 15 innings since the All-Star break, but his 19:3 K:BB isn't a sign he's been pitching poorly. The southpaw should remain the team's top option for saves down the stretch, but Rogers might have to cede more opportunities to Romo than anticipated.