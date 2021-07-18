Rogers (2-4) was hit with the loss in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Tigers after allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits while striking out two over two-thirds of an inning.

Rogers entered in the eighth to try and preserve a one-run lead but was unable to do so. Both outs he recorded came via strikeouts but two singles in the inning were enough to bring in two runs as the Tigers were able to celebrate a walk-off win. It's the second consecutive blown save for Rogers, both coming against the Tigers. The 30-year-old southpaw now owns a 3.52 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 56:8 K:BB over 38.1 innings. He may be starting to lose his grip as a potential save candidate with back-to-back uninspiring performances.