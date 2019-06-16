Rogers allowed a hit and a walk in a scoreless ninth inning to secure the save Saturday versus the Royals. He did not record a strikeout.

Rogers certainly didn't take the easy route Saturday as he allowed the tying run to reach second base, but he was ultimately able to preserve the one-run lead. The 28-year-old has a 2.10 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 38:7 K:BB through 30 innings and is 8-for-10 in save opportunities while also recording nine holds.