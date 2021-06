Rogers has thrown 6.2 scoreless innings with eight strikeouts and no walks over his last eight appearances with two saves.

Rogers has been part of a closing committee with Hansel Robles, but the 30-year-old southpaw has looked impressive of late and has gone 7-for-9 in save chances this year. He's improved his strikeout rate to a career-high 11.8 K/9 and lowered his walk rate to a career low 1.4 K/9.