Rogers (2-2) was the pitcher of record in Monday's 3-2 win over the Orioles in 10 innings after striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.

Starter Jose Berrios departed with the game tied 1-1 and a runner on first base when Rogers was summoned from the bullpen. Rogers was quickly able to extinguish a potential Orioles rally, striking out Anthony Santander on three pitches before inducing an inning-ending double play from Maikel Franco. The Twins then plated two runs in the top of the 10th, but Rogers didn't stick around for the save chance, which fell to Hansel Robles. Rather than leaning exclusively on a pitcher in future save scenarios, expect manager Rocco Baldelli continue to mix and match with Rogers and Robles in high-leverage late-inning situations.