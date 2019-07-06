Rogers saved his 12th game in a 7-4 win over the Rangers on Saturday, throwing a 2.1 perfect innings while striking out five of the seven batters he faced.

Rogers has now converted 12 of his 15 save opportunities and has received the team's last seven save chances. The 28-year-old now holds a 1.82 ERA, a 0.82 WHIP and a 51:7 K:BB this season and looks locked in as the Twin's stopper going into the second half.