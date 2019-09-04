Rogers allowed one earned run on two hits and no walks while striking out two across 1.1 innings to earn the save Tuesday against the Red Sox.

Rogers surrendered a home run to the first batter he faced, cutting the Twins lead to one run. From there, he worked around two additional baserunners to earn his 23rd save of the season. Despite the slight stumble, Rogers has been very effective of late, allowing just one earned runs across his last six appearance -- spanning seven innings. For the season, he owns a 2.52 ERA and 1.04 WHIP while striking out 79 batters across 60.2 frames.