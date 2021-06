Rogers walked one batter in a scoreless ninth inning Sunday, striking out one and picking up a save over the Royals.

Rogers entered the game after Hansel Robles gave up a leadoff double to Whit Merrifield. He issued an intentional walk to Salvador Perez with two outs and then finished off the inning to preserve the 2-1 win. Rogers is now five for seven in save chances after earning his first since May 29.