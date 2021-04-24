Rogers struck out one batter over a perfect 0.2 innings while picking up a save over the Pirates on Friday.
Rogers came into a 2-0 game and quickly finished off the last two Pirates to preserve the win. The 30-year-old southpaw owns a perfect ERA and 10:1 K:BB over 8.1 frames. He has one save and three holds on the year.
