Twins' Taylor Rogers: Earns first save
Rogers got the final out in Friday's win over Detroit to record his first career save.
Matt Magill got the chance to save the game in the top of the ninth inning, but gave up run and three baserunners before Rogers came into the game. While Trevor Hildenberger has three saves since the trade of Fernando Rodney, it looks like the Twins may give some other relievers some save chances as they look toward 2019. However, Rogers may not get many more chances since he's been seen as a lefty set-up man.
