Rogers (1-2) earned the win Tuesday after tossing a scoreless inning. He allowed one hit and struck out two batters.

Rogers entered a tied ball game in the top of the ninth inning and worked around a single by Yermin Mercedes to keep Minnesota's hopes alive. The Twins came through in the bottom of the frame with a walkoff RBI single by Jorge Polanco, gifting Rogers with his first win of the year. The left-hander has collected only two saves this season including his most recent back on May 3 against the Rangers.