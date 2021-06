Rogers notched the save Saturday against the Rangers after tossing a scoreless ninth inning, allowing one hit and fanning two.

Rogers has been part of a closing committee alongside Hansel Robles, but the 30-year-old southpaw has looked impressive of late and has gone 7-for-9 in save chances this year. He hasn't blown a save since May 4 and also has five straight outings without allowing a run.