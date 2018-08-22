Rogers struck out two in a clean ninth inning to pick up the save against the White Sox on Tuesday.

Rogers came into the ninth with a three-run lead and got two swinging strikeouts and a groundout to record his second save on the year. Rogers got the save opportunity over Trevor Hildenberger on August 17 and got it once again Tuesday. Hildenberger would still appear to be the favorite option, but it seems Rogers may continue to see some chances depending on the matchups and workloads. The lefty sports a 3.44 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP in 57 appearances this year.