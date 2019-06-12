Rogers (back) said he expects to be available out of the bullpen Wednesday against the Mariners, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Rogers was unavailable to pitch Tuesday due to a minor back injury, but he should be good to go Wednesday after getting through his usual pregame throwing routine with no issues. In 24 appearances (28 innings) this season, the southpaw owns a 2.25 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 37:6 K:BB to go with six saves and nine holds.