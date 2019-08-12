Rogers (2-3) allowed a grand slam while striking out one batter in 0.1 innings during Sunday's loss to Cleveland.

Rogers entered a tie game in the 10th inning and put three straight runners on base before Carlos Santana smashed a game-winning grand slam. The rough outing inflated his ERA from 2.03 to 2.68, though his 68:10 K:BB still looks terrific.

